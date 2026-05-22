DOSTv marks 10th year with business, science programs launch

As part of the celebration, the agency will officially launch two new programs, NegoSiyensya and Sci.Say, designed to make science, technology, and innovation more accessible to the public.

NegoSiyensya is a business-oriented program demonstrating how science and technology create opportunities and solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises, farmers, fisherfolk, local government units and communities.

The show highlights department initiatives that support productivity and livelihoods, and it is scheduled to air every Saturday at 9 a.m. on GTV and DZBB beginning 13 June.