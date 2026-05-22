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DOSTv marks 10th year with business, science programs launch

DOSTv marks 10th year with business, science programs launch
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The Department of Science and Technology–Science and Technology Information Institute (DoST-STII) will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its broadcast arm, DOSTv, on 2 June at the Enderun Tent in McKinley Hill.

The milestone event marks a decade of science communication through broadcast and digital media.

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As part of the celebration, the agency will officially launch two new programs, NegoSiyensya and Sci.Say, designed to make science, technology, and innovation more accessible to the public.

NegoSiyensya is a business-oriented program demonstrating how science and technology create opportunities and solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises, farmers, fisherfolk, local government units and communities.

The show highlights department initiatives that support productivity and livelihoods, and it is scheduled to air every Saturday at 9 a.m. on GTV and DZBB beginning 13 June.

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The second program, Sci.Say, is a vodcast platform designed to engage younger and digital audiences through conversational discussions about science trends.

To bring fresh academic perspectives into science communication, the program utilizes a collaborative approach where a co-host from a partner university joins each episode to interview scientists and researchers.     

science communication
DOSTv anniversary
innovation outreach programs
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