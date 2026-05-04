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DOST, LandBank ink deal to support MSMEs

(From left to right) Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) were DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., Land Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz, and Executive Vice President Charlotte I. Conde. (Photo from: Beck Madeja Velasquez | Facebook).
(From left to right) Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) were DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., Land Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz, and Executive Vice President Charlotte I. Conde. (Photo from: Beck Madeja Velasquez | Facebook).
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The Department of Science and Technology and Land Bank of the Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to support the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises and startups assisted by the agency.

The agreement, signed at LandBank Plaza in Malate, Manila, aims to provide both financial assistance and technical support to help MSMEs expand and sustain their operations.

(From left to right) Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) were DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., Land Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz, and Executive Vice President Charlotte I. Conde. (Photo from: Beck Madeja Velasquez | Facebook).
MSMEs get boost from loan drive

Among those present were DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., Undersecretary Sancho Mabborang, LandBank President and CEO Lynette Ortiz and Executive Vice President Charlotte Conde.

Under the partnership, DOST-assisted MSMEs will gain access to LandBank’s Innovative Financing Trust, which offers simplified loan requirements to help small entrepreneurs secure funding more easily.

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