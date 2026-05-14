PUP gets huge DoST boost

The Department of Science and Technology-Science and Technology Information Institute (DoST-STII) donated a collection of office and library furniture to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Taguig campus Wednesday to upgrade student and faculty facilities.
The donation includes free-standing tables, executive wooden desks, foldable training tables, card catalogs and wooden cabinets. The items are intended to create a more conducive learning environment at the campus.
Arlene E. Centeno, chief of the DoST-STII Finance and Administrative Division, said the initiative stems from the belief that government resources should be maximized for the public good.
“We at DoST-STII believe that government resources should continue to create value and serve meaningful purposes whenever possible,” Centeno said during the turnover ceremony.