PUP gets huge DoST boost

The Department of Science and Technology-Science and Technology Information Institute (DoST-STII) donated a collection of office and library furniture to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Taguig campus Wednesday to upgrade student and faculty facilities.

The donation includes free-standing tables, executive wooden desks, foldable training tables, card catalogs and wooden cabinets. The items are intended to create a more conducive learning environment at the campus.