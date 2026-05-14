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PUP gets huge DoST boost

FROM artificial intelligence and regional research planning to heritage preservation and nutrition data, recent DOST initiatives show how the agency is trying to connect science with public policy.
FROM artificial intelligence and regional research planning to heritage preservation and nutrition data, recent DOST initiatives show how the agency is trying to connect science with public policy.DOST.
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The Department of Science and Technology-Science and Technology Information Institute (DoST-STII) donated a collection of office and library furniture to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Taguig campus Wednesday to upgrade student and faculty facilities.

The donation includes free-standing tables, executive wooden desks, foldable training tables, card catalogs and wooden cabinets. The items are intended to create a more conducive learning environment at the campus.

FROM artificial intelligence and regional research planning to heritage preservation and nutrition data, recent DOST initiatives show how the agency is trying to connect science with public policy.
DOST-STII donates equipment to PUP Taguig to improve learning spaces

Arlene E. Centeno, chief of the DoST-STII Finance and Administrative Division, said the initiative stems from the belief that government resources should be maximized for the public good.

“We at DoST-STII believe that government resources should continue to create value and serve meaningful purposes whenever possible,” Centeno said during the turnover ceremony.  

FROM artificial intelligence and regional research planning to heritage preservation and nutrition data, recent DOST initiatives show how the agency is trying to connect science with public policy.
DoST expands access to technological training
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