DHSUD says 750-K families benefited from E-4PH — NREA

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said some 750,000 families benefited from the government’s Expanded 4PH Program, which was revealed during the 30th National Housing Convention, held jointly by the National Real Estate Association (NREA) and the DHSUD from 13 to 14 May in Manila.

In a message delivered by Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling — who later arrived at the convention following a Malacañang meeting — disclosed a series of aggressive new initiatives designed to ensure “no Filipino family is left behind.”

The DHSUD official said the new measures are undertaking innovative rental housing programs; reviving large-scale shelter developments within school campuses; energizing Community Mortgage financing for informal settler families (ISFs); widening and relaxing home financing guidelines for Pag-IBIG Fund members; developing housing projects on lands covered by Presidential Proclamations and rolling out a streamlined, digital permitting process to ease private sector participation.

Usec. Paquiz revealed that as of 2026, 750,000 families already benefited from decent and affordable housing under the E-4PH program.

To further solidify private sector involvement, Usec. Paquiz also led the induction of the newly launched NREA Developers Committee on the first day of the convention.