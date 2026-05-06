NREA, DHSUD launch forum to tackle housing industry woes

According to NREA national president, Loren Sales, the convention will be held from 13 to 14 May at the Bayview Park Hotel, Roxas Boulevard, Ermita, Manila.

NREA Exec. Vice President Jovi Francis Tupaz, overall convention chairman, said DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito are set to grace the event as keynote speakers for Day 1 and Day 2, respectively.

NREA Board chairlady and consultant Imelda Magtoto, for her part, said she expected to attract up to 400 delegates from nationwide, bringing together the best minds, outstanding players, and industry practitioners advocating for the development and growth of Philippine real estate.

Yearly, the convention is attended by various local government units (LGUs), including officers and technical staffers with housing-related functions; real estate professionals (brokers, appraisers, consultants); developers, and others.

However, NREA urged LGUs to participate in the convention, being the proponents and co-implementors of housing projects in their localities, also with the encouragement to the Department of the Interior and Local Government to allow LGU attendance on official time and with expenses.

NREA has also sought the qualification of the convention for continuing professional development credits for registered real estate practitioners (15 CPD Credits), Architects (8 CPD Credits), and environmental planners (12 CPD Credits), Tupaz added.

The event is also in collaboration with Pag-IBIG Fund; PHirst Park Homes Inc.; Davies Paint Philippines, Inc.; National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation; SM Development Corporation; Robinsons Land Corporation; Shang Properties; Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC); The Hausland; HUE; Fiesta Communities, Meralco; OFW Parylist; Calmarland Development Corporation; Taylormade Company; Latent Lotus International Corp., Perks Mania Corporation, and ReHub Real Estate Inc.

Participants are urged to register via https://bit.ly/NREANATCONR26 or visit NREA’s FB Page: NREA Philippines, and scan the QR code. (RAFFY AYENG)