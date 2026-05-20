DHSUD says 750,000 families aided by E-4PH

The DHSUD official said that the new measures are undertaking innovative rental housing programs; reviving large-scale shelter developments within school campuses; energizing Community Mortgage financing for informal settler families (ISFs); widening and relaxing home financing guidelines for Pag-IBIG Fund members; developing housing projects on lands covered by Presidential Proclamations and rolling out a streamlined, digital permitting process to ease private sector participation.

Usec. Paquiz revealed that as of 2026, 750,000 families already benefited from decent and affordable housing under the E-4PH program.

To further solidify private sector involvement, Usec. Paquiz also led the induction of the newly launched NREA Developers Committee on the first day of the convention.

NREA consultant and board chairperson Imelda Magtoto said that the convention also highlighted the critical role of the private sector and local government units (LGUs) in accelerating President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s flagship Expanded 4PH (E-4PH) program, which aims to provide decent, affordable housing for low-income earners and informal settlers.

For his part, NREA EVP and Overall Confab chair Jovi Francis Tupaz, the event also recognized low-income housing producers as major drivers of economic growth.

Board of Investments (BOI) Director for Infrastructure and Service Industries, Mary Ann Raganit, also reported that mass and socialized housing is now the second-highest recipient of approved BOI investments, surpassed only by the energy sector.

BOI data said total socialized housing investments reached P241.65 billion in 2025.

Private firms engaging in socialized housing benefit from tax exemptions under the Tax Incentives for Socialized Housing, with current BOI guidelines requiring low-cost housing developers to allocate at least 20 percent of their total project area to socialized housing units.

Key shelter agencies have actively stepped up to sustain these gains; the Social Housing Finance Corporation alone has already approved 45 Expanded Community Mortgage Program (CMP) projects nationwide, alongside accelerated efforts from the National Housing Authority (NHA).

Top executives from premier Metro Manila cities pledged continuous investment in sustainable, localized housing.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” M. Domagoso vowed to ramp up in-city housing specifically for the capital's informal settlers, emphasizing a vision of sustainable, climate-resilient, and inclusive urban planning centered on public infrastructure.

For Quezon City, representing Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte, Atty. Joselito Conejero reported that QC has successfully operationalized 13 in-city rental housing projects benefiting over 4,000 socialized housing beneficiaries.

Backed by the Quezon City Comprehensive Social Housing Code of 2018, Atty. Conejero proved that socialized rental housing is both viable and sustainable for LGUs in partnership with private developers.

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian also expressed solidarity and representation through Engr. Mark Dizor.

This event is supported by Pag-IBIG Fund; PHirst Park Homes Inc.; Davies Paint Philippines, Inc.; National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation; SM Development Corporation; Robinsons Land Corporation; Landco Pacific Corporation; A Brown Company, Inc.; Shang Properties; Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC); The Haulands; HUE; Fiesta Communities; Meralco; OFW Parylist; Calmarland Development Corporation; Taylormade Company; Latent Lotus International Corp.; Perks Mania Corporation; and ReHub Real Estate Inc.

The two-day convention featured insights from a diverse roster of powerhouse speakers and key stakeholders committed to solving the country's housing backlog. Notable attendees included the Key Shelter Agencies: Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta, alongside heads from the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) and SHFC.

Urban Planning & Green Building; World-renowned architect and urban planner Felino A. Palafox, Jr.; Architect Rowena Ramos of PhilGBC and Climate Change Commission Atty. Richard Bihasa also graced the event.

Attendees of the event also include Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, DHSUD-HSAC Marikina, Representative Miro Quimbo, Director Anna Liza Bonagua from DILG, Regulatory and Institutional Partners, ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez, and the Philippine Tax Academy Chancellor Pamela Quizon.

One of the major highlights of the convention was the future-proofing of the industry’s workforce through the Mass Oath-Taking and Pinning Ceremonies of New Real Estate Salespersons. The ceremony was officially initiated and led by Hon. Ofelia C. Binag, Chairperson of the Professional Regulatory Board of Real Estate Service (PRBRES)

Through these combined efforts, the NREA-DHSUD convention solidified a collaborative blueprint to fast-track sustainable, accessible, and inclusive housing communities across the Philippines.