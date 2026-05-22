CLINIC ON THE HILLS

India recently turned over a newly constructed health station in Barangay Aluling, a remote community in Ilocos Sur, marking one of the first completed projects under the India-Philippines Quick Impact Projects assistance program.

Indian Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain formally handed the facility during ceremonies attended by provincial officials, DILG representatives, barangay leaders and community health workers.

The health station, constructed at a cost of P2.5 million through Indian grant assistance, is expected to serve more than 1,700 residents of Barangay Aluling and neighboring villages by expanding access to primary healthcare services in the mountainous municipality.