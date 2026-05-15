Samar skills hub

The facility is expected to host training programs ranging from livelihood and technical instruction to community-based workshops designed to improve employability and support microenterprise development.

The turnover also reflects expanding development cooperation between India and the Philippines, with New Delhi increasing its visibility in local-level Philippine projects through grant-funded initiatives focused on education, health, training and community infrastructure.

Under the Quick Impact Projects framework, India finances community-centered projects intended for rapid implementation and immediate public benefit, particularly in underserved areas.

Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain: “India and the Philippines share a strong and growing partnership, rooted in democratic values, mutual respect, and a shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. In recent years, our cooperation has expanded across diverse sectors, including development partnership.”

The initiative aligns with the Plan of Action for the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership for 2025-2029, signed during the visit of President Marcos to India last year. It underscores the shared commitment of India and the Philippines to promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development at the community level.