Samar skills hub

India handed over a new Livelihood Training Center in Salvacion, Bobon, Samar, marking one of the first completed projects under the India-Philippines Quick Impact Projects.
Constructed through India’s grant assistance program, the facility is intended to serve more than 23,000 residents by functioning as a center for vocational training, skills development and community capacity-building in one of Eastern Visayas’ rural municipalities.
The project, worth P2.8 million, forms part of a broader bilateral initiative launched in July 2024 through agreements between the Embassy of India and DILG aimed at supporting small-scale but immediately usable community infra across the country.
The center would help equip residents with practical skills that could open pathways to employment and livelihood opportunities.
For Bobon, a coastal municipality where many families rely on agriculture, fishing and overseas work, the center arrives as local governments increasingly seek smaller, targeted interventions to address unemployment and economic migration without waiting for large national development projects.
The facility is expected to host training programs ranging from livelihood and technical instruction to community-based workshops designed to improve employability and support microenterprise development.
The turnover also reflects expanding development cooperation between India and the Philippines, with New Delhi increasing its visibility in local-level Philippine projects through grant-funded initiatives focused on education, health, training and community infrastructure.
Under the Quick Impact Projects framework, India finances community-centered projects intended for rapid implementation and immediate public benefit, particularly in underserved areas.
Ambassador Harsh Kumar Jain: “India and the Philippines share a strong and growing partnership, rooted in democratic values, mutual respect, and a shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. In recent years, our cooperation has expanded across diverse sectors, including development partnership.”
The initiative aligns with the Plan of Action for the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership for 2025-2029, signed during the visit of President Marcos to India last year. It underscores the shared commitment of India and the Philippines to promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development at the community level.