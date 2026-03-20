Floating clinic launched in Pampanga

The initiative is spearheaded by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, with strong support from national government partners.

The project was formally inaugurated and blessed in a ceremony attended by key officials, including former President and Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Nanay Partylist Representative Florebel Yatco, and representatives from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and the Department of Health (DOH) .

The facility offers a wide range of medical services, including laboratory procedures such as blood extraction, ECG, X-ray, and ultrasound, as well as OB-Gyne consultations, dental and ophthalmology services, minor procedures, and pharmacy support.

These services are provided free of charge, aligning with the province’s commitment to preventive healthcare through the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.

“The project is a step toward strengthening community-based healthcare and ensuring equitable access to medical services for all Kapampangans,” the governor said.

During its first official mission here, the floating clinic served approximately 200 patients, demonstrating its immediate impact in delivering much-needed healthcare to coastal residents.

According to Vice Gov Delta, the initiative also reflects the provincial government’s dedication to bringing services closer to the people especially those in geographically isolated areas.

“Our long-held dream for the coastal barangays has now been fulfilled, so that you no longer need to spend money or travel to the Capitol to seek assistance for your medical needs,” he added.

The Department of Health Region III, through Regional Director Corazon Flores, expressed support for the initiative, highlighting its role in improving healthcare accessibility in underserved communities.

The floating clinic will be deployed to various barangays, staying in each location for up to one week or longer, depending on patient demand, to ensure that all individuals in need of care are properly served.

With the launch of the Philippines’ first floating clinic, Pampanga sets a new standard in healthcare innovation—bringing medical services closer to the people and paving the way for more inclusive and responsive public health systems.