CIDG: OSAA gunfire ‘excessive, overkill’

“Because they are not a law enforcement body like the NBI and the PNP, they are covered by the IRR. They have no police power, and you cannot ask a law enforcement officer to lay down his firearm. That is why you see Marines and members of the Police Security and Protection Group inside the Senate to augment security,” Morico said.

The law provides that firearms may be used only when there is imminent danger and in self-defense or defense of others.

Meanwhile, investigators traced five fired cartridge cases to a 5.56-caliber rifle issued to NBI agent Darwin Francisco.

“No case was recommended against him. Based on our findings, the two NBI agents acted professionally, so we did not recommend any violation of law against them, particularly Agent Francisco,” Morico said.