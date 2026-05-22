CIDG says 39 shell casings traced to OSAA firearms

Morico said the actions of Aplasca and his personnel constituted a clear violation of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act, enacted in 2022 during the term of then Senate President Tito Sotto.

“Because they are not a law enforcement body like the NBI and the PNP so they are covered nung IRR niya. Wala silang police power and you cannot ask a law enforcement officer to lay down his arm that’s why makita niyo doon sa Senate may Marines at may PSPG (Police Security and Protection Group) to beef up the security there,” Morico explained.

The IRR further states that firearms “shall be used only when there is imminent danger and in self-defense or defense of strangers.”

Meanwhile, five fired cartridge cases were traced to a caliber 5.56 rifle held by NBI agent Darwin Francisco.

“No case was recommended para sa kanya. Based on our findings, the concerned two NBI agents acted professionally so we did not recommend any violation of law against them, against Agent Francisco particularly,” Morico said.