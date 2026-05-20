CIDG eyes charges vs Aplasca, Senate security personnel over 13 May shooting

According to the CIDG chief, the use of warning shots by OSAA personnel is prohibited under existing rules governing private security services and even under standard police operational procedures.

Morico added that investigators found more than 40 shots were fired during the incident.

He also said the investigation showed there was no unlawful aggression on the part of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agent involved in the encounter.

According to Morico, the NBI agent returned fire only after OSAA personnel allegedly continued firing, describing the response as “suppression fire” intended to allow the agents to escape safely.

“The NBI agent was the one who was assaulted,” Morico said.

He added that investigators are also looking into possible administrative sanctions against individuals who allegedly provided incorrect information that escalated tensions and contributed to the shooting.

“May mga ongoing investigation po kasi kami. Kasama sa investigation namin is who fed Gen. Aplasca the wrong information,” Morico said.

He explained that Aplasca may have relied on inaccurate intelligence provided by subordinates while managing the situation at the scene.

Morico said their findings and recommendations would be submitted to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“As directed by the SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government) and Chief PNP, we will be transmitting our findings and recommendations sa DOJ. It is up to the DOJ to reassess our findings,” he said.

The CIDG chief also stressed that investigators found “no attack” against the Senate during the incident.

“It is very clear in our investigation that there was no attack in the Senate. There was no intent,” Morico said.

He also defended the NBI’s role during the incident, saying the bureau had merely been coordinating with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) regarding the service of a warrant.

“In fairness to the NBI, hindi po sila nanggulo noong May 11,” Morico said, adding that the NBI’s presence was requested due to its familiarity with the area and because the PNP was occupied elsewhere at the time.