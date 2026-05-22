CBCP warns of MidEast crisis impact on OFWs

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has issued a pastoral statement calling for an end to the ongoing war in the Middle East and other global hotspots, warning of severe consequences for overseas Filipino workers and vulnerable households at home.

The statement, signed by CBCP president and Lipa Archbishop Gilberta Garcera, expressed grave concern over the current US-Iran conflict and its far-reaching implications, while citing that other volatile areas in the Philippines, Asia, and worldwide must not be forgotten.