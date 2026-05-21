CBCP calls for peace amid global conflicts, warns of risks to OFWs

“With hearts burdened by sorrow and concern, we, the bishops of the CBCP, join the Holy Father and the universal Church in praying for peace amid the ongoing crisis and war in the Middle East and elsewhere. As violence escalates and tensions deepen, we once again hear the Risen Lord’s words to His disciples: ‘Peace I leave with you; the peace I give to you’ (Jn 14:27),” CBCP president Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said.

“These words of Christ are not mere sentiments. They are a command, a gift, and a mission. In a world wounded by hatred, fear, vengeance, and greed, followers of Christ are called to be instruments and channels of peace,” he added.

The bishops said the crisis in the Middle East directly affects many Filipinos, particularly OFWs working in the region, whose safety and livelihood remain uncertain amid continuing instability.

“The economic consequences are also being felt in our country through rising fuel costs, higher prices for goods, transportation burdens, and renewed pressures on poor households already struggling to survive,” the CBCP said.

The pastoral statement came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where ongoing hostilities have raised concerns over regional stability and the safety of migrant workers, including thousands of Filipinos employed across the region.

The Philippines has a large overseas workforce in the Middle East, making unrest in the region a major concern for Filipino families and the economy, particularly due to remittances and the possible effects of rising oil prices and inflation.