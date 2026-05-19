M.E. conflict threatens Migrants’ remittances

On average, remittances account for around nine percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product, with the Middle East accounting for roughly 18 percent of total remittance inflows.

The ILO reported that OFW deployments to the Middle East contracted by 78 percent year-on-year following the escalation of the conflict in March, warning that prolonged disruptions to migration and overseas employment could place additional pressure on remittance flows moving forward.

“The conflict is expected to affect labor markets for some time, with the scale and duration of its effects depending on how the situation evolves,” the ILO said.

“While the full consequences will take time to materialize, the ILO warns that the shock is already transmitting through multiple channels, with pressures expected to build gradually in a global economy still marked by weak growth and decent work deficits,” it said.

The ILO reported that the spillover effect of the conflict has constrained Filipino purchasing power through elevated inflation, which accelerated to 7.2 percent in April.

The organization warned that increasing pressure on household incomes and purchasing power “could weigh on domestic demand and local labor markets.”

Analysts noted, however, that OFW earnings in dollars may benefit from the peso’s sharp depreciation, with the local currency posting a fresh record low of P61.75 per US dollar on Monday, boosting the purchasing power of remittances sent home.

According to RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort, OFWs may be adjusting to the higher prices and broader uncertainty brought about by the Middle East conflict.

“OFW remittances remain resilient, similar to the pandemic period, as OFWs may need to send more to their families to better cope with higher prices, inflation, slower demand, and weaker economic and business conditions,” he said.

Ricafort said the March remittance figure was “partly weighed by some OFWs adversely affected by the disruptions in the Middle East in terms of some reductions in OFW deployments.”