Geely Cainta wraps EX5 EM-i mall display

The Geely EX5 EM-i is a plug-in hybrid SUV that can run on electric and hybrid power depending on driving needs. It has a claimed combined fuel consumption of 41.6 kilometers per liter and a combined driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

Geely Cainta said the model is aimed at customers who want lower fuel use without moving fully away from the familiarity of a fuel-powered vehicle. The system allows short electric drives while keeping hybrid power available for longer trips.

The EX5 EM-i is offered in Alpine White, Volcanic Grey, Glacier Blue, and Polar Black. In Luzon, the EX5 EM-i Pro is priced at P1.288 million, while the EX5 EM-i Max is priced at P1.468 million.