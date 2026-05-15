Geely Cainta wraps EX5 EM-i mall display

Geely Cainta has concluded the week-long public display of the Geely EX5 EM-i at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, with the plug-in hybrid SUV presented to mallgoers as one of the brand’s latest new energy vehicle offerings.
The display placed the EX5 EM-i in a busy mall setting, where visitors were able to see the model up close and learn more about its hybrid system, range, variants, colors and pricing.
The Geely EX5 EM-i is a plug-in hybrid SUV that can run on electric and hybrid power depending on driving needs. It has a claimed combined fuel consumption of 41.6 kilometers per liter and a combined driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers.
Geely Cainta said the model is aimed at customers who want lower fuel use without moving fully away from the familiarity of a fuel-powered vehicle. The system allows short electric drives while keeping hybrid power available for longer trips.
The EX5 EM-i is offered in Alpine White, Volcanic Grey, Glacier Blue, and Polar Black. In Luzon, the EX5 EM-i Pro is priced at P1.288 million, while the EX5 EM-i Max is priced at P1.468 million.
In Visayas and Mindanao, the Pro is priced at P1.358 million, while the Max is priced at P1.538 million.
According to Geely Cainta, reservations are now being accepted for the Geely EX2, the next model set to join the Geely lineup next month.
Geely Auto Group, based in Hangzhou, China, was founded in 1997 as part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. In 2024, brands under Geely Auto Group sold more than 2.17 million units, up 32 percent from the previous year.