Boomi powers smarter workflows

Software firm Boomi announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow aimed at helping enterprises activate and manage data faster across multiple systems to support artificial intelligence (AI)-driven operations.

Under the partnership, Boomi will serve as a launch partner for the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network Passport Program, allowing customers to directly access Boomi’s integration and data activation tools within the ServiceNow AI Platform. The companies said the collaboration would help organizations connect enterprise systems outside ServiceNow and provide real-time data access for workflows and AI agents.