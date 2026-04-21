Boomi tops IDC list

Boomi has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide API Management 2026 Vendor Assessment, citing its strength in helping enterprises manage APIs in AI-driven and hybrid environments.
As companies scale AI and complex systems, APIs have become central to securely connecting applications and data. IDC noted that Boomi’s platform integrates API management with its broader iPaaS, AI and automation stack, allowing organizations to streamline operations without relying on multiple vendors.
“As organizations accelerate their shift to becoming AI-driven enterprises, API management has become a strategic foundation for securely connecting applications, data, and AI workflows,” said Steve Lucas, chairman and CEO at Boomi. “We see our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for API Management as validation of our continued innovation and commitment to delivering a unified platform for data activation.”