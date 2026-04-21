Boomi tops IDC list

Boomi has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide API Management 2026 Vendor Assessment, citing its strength in helping enterprises manage APIs in AI-driven and hybrid environments.

As companies scale AI and complex systems, APIs have become central to securely connecting applications and data. IDC noted that Boomi’s platform integrates API management with its broader iPaaS, AI and automation stack, allowing organizations to streamline operations without relying on multiple vendors.