Batang Ginebra secures top spot

Batang Ginebra outlasted Batang Meralco in the duel of unbeaten squads, 89-79, and emerged as the top seed in the centerpiece 15U division of the Batang PBA on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Batang Gin Kings played catch-up for three quarters before erupting for 32 points in the fourth to finish the four-team elimination with a 3-0 mark.