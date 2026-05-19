Batang Beermen near finals

San Miguel shoots for a finals berth in the three-team division when it takes on Batang Rain or Shine on Friday.

Simon Bailey Robles scored 11 points and Nathan Louie De Leon added eight for the Tropang 5G.

The Batang Beermen trailed 13-17 after the first quarter but turned things round with a 26-5 explosion in the second period to seize the lead for good.

In the 15U division, Adrian de Guzman, Mihangel Philrick Morre and Mark Vincent Patungan scored 15 points each as the Batang Meralco turned back Batang Pureblends, 71-63.

The Batang Bolts,were behind at 17-24 after one quarter but dictated the tempo in the three quarters to take the win.

Batang Meralco tied early leader Batang Ginebra in the four-team 15U division. The Batang Gin Kings opened its campaign with a 72-68 win over the Batang Converge FiberXers last Saturday.