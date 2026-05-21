Batang Meralco secures solo 15U lead

Batang Meralco scraped past Batang Converge, 66-62, and claimed the solo lead in the 2026 Batang PBA 15U division on Thursday at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

The Batang Bolts bucked a slow start and was steady down the wire to notch their second straight win in the 15U behind Mark Vincent Patungan’s 17 points.

Mihangel Philrick Morre chipped in 15 points while Adrian and Ethan Ray de Guzman contributed 11 and eight points, respectively, for the Batang Bolts, who will try to complete a 3-0 sweep of the four-team division against Ginebra on Friday for the top seeding in the semifinals.