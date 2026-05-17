Islamic scholar shot dead

Based on initial police reports, the incident occurred on the morning of 13 May 2026, while Ebrahim was having breakfast inside his residence. An unidentified armed suspect reportedly entered the house and opened fire without warning, striking the religious leader multiple times in different parts of the body.

Ebrahim was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where he underwent emergency medical treatment. Despite several days of intensive care and medical intervention, he died on Saturday, 16 May, due to the severity of his injuries.

The killing sparked shock and grief among residents, religious leaders, and members of the Moro and Ulama communities in Maguindanao del Sur, where Ebrahim was widely regarded for his guidance and active participation in local religious and social activities.

Authorities have yet to identify the gunman or establish a clear motive behind the attack. Investigators said they are pursuing multiple leads and are considering various angles, including possible personal disputes, local tensions, or other underlying factors, as the probe continues.

Following his death, hundreds of mourners gathered in Barangay Sambulawan for the “Salatul Janazah,” the Islamic funeral prayer, before Ebrahim was laid to rest. Community members described the turnout as a reflection of the respect and influence he held among residents and fellow religious leaders.

Messages of condolence and calls for justice have since circulated within the community, with many urging authorities to expedite the investigation and ensure accountability for the killing.

The incident adds to ongoing concerns over gun-related violence in parts of the Bangsamoro region, where security forces continue to grapple with intermittent peace-and-order challenges. Authorities reiterated their commitment to resolving the case and preventing further violence in the area.