Accessory to the crime

“Perseverance, and you really have to be committed. Because right now, kids have many distractions. Unlike us then, we didn’t even have cellphones. So imagine now, there are many platforms that kids can visit. So concentration, commitment is number one for me,” Josephine shared the key to her success, which she has now passed on to her daughter, Tralizia Tan, the chief executive officer of Klad that just turned 30 recently.

As the second-generation brand owner, Tralizia’s mission is to dominate the fashion accessory industry in the country while staying faithful to their brand ethos, “experience elegance.”

“The brand name came from ‘clad,’ meaning, ‘to be clothed in’ affordable elegance,” Tralizia explained.

“Since we don’t use harsh chemicals, our jewelry is hypoallergenic and chemical-free and at the same time, our pieces are not pure silver or pure gold, that’s why they’re called ‘demi-fine jewelry’,” she explained.

Their pieces are made of brass as base metal, coated in rhodium or 14k gold, so Tralizia assured users that their jewelry is not itchy and great for using even while sweating out in a gym or swimming.

“We offer a wide range of styles for every occasion and personality… you can go bongga (grand) or as simple as you want,” she said of their pieces that are also available online at Lazada, Shopee and TikTok, while the latest collections include pearls, flowers and cubic zirconia that Tralizia described as “timeless and always striking and fashionable.”