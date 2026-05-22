AboitizPower boosts youth, health digitization

On the same day, in Navotas City, AboitizPower and the Aboitiz Foundation launched the “Empowering the Future: Smart Cities Program” at the Office of the Mayor conference room, providing digital technologies to support the city government’s healthcare and learning systems.

The initiative introduces a targeted digital transformation package aligned with the Aboitiz Foundation’s pillars of Future Leaders, Jobs and Climate Action. It aims to strengthen primary care services by improving digital infrastructure, upgrading training systems, and building a more sustainable learning ecosystem for healthcare workers.

Reputation and Stakeholder Management head Kirk Coronel said the donation is intended to strengthen primary care delivery through improved digital infrastructure and workforce readiness.

He noted that full implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act requires a digitally enabled system capable of real-time data capture, analysis, and evidence-based decision-making.

The program includes upgrading digital infrastructure for YAKAP use and electronic health record systems, upskilling primary care workers through residency training programs, and establishing a sustainable learning management system (LMS) for continuous training of health personnel.

Aboitiz Foundation and AboitizPower also donated high-specification laptops, a smart TV for interactive training, and a premium LMS designed to support change management, resident training, and asynchronous learning for health workers.

“By addressing both infrastructure and human capital, this project bridges the gap between UHC policy and frontline practice — ensuring that digital tools translate into better data, better decisions, and better health outcomes for communities,” Coronel said.