AboitizPower empowers community thru tech training, tech donations

Dubbed as the “Hanepbuhay: Unlocking Digital Opportunities to Youth Project” of the AboitizPower, the said training and distribution was in collaboration with the local government of Mariveles, and the Local Youth Development Office, and was held at the Romalaines Seafood Restaurant and Leisure Park in Mariveles, Bataan.

Mendoza said that the training is in preparation for opportunities in the field of digital and online employment. He added that the program aims to provide the youth adequate knowledge, skill and opportunity to broaden their horizon and have a brighter future in the digital age.

Executive Secretary Randall Butch Concepcion, Local Youth Development Officer Juan Miguel Perez, and other Aboitiz Power Corporation officials were present during the training and turnover ceremony.

The local government of Mariveles expressed their gratitude to AboitizPower for continuing to support programs that provide opportunities and knowledge for the young Mariveleños towards a brighter future.

During the same day at the Office of the Mayor Conference Room in Navotas City Hall, the AboitizPower and the Aboitiz Foundation held the “Empowering the Future: Smart Cities Program” that provides technology to the city government of Navotas.

The said initiative proposes a targeted digital transformation package that directly aligns with the Aboitiz Foundation’s pillars of Future Leaders, Jobs, and Climate Action. By upgrading essential hardware, strengthening training systems, and institutionalizing a sustainable learning ecosystem, the project builds a digitally empowered primary care workforce and enhances community health system resilience.

According to Reputation and Stakeholder Management Head Kirk Coronel, the aim of the donation is to strengthen primary care thru improved digital infrastructure and manpower readiness.

She added that the full implementation of the Universal Healthcare (UHC) Act requires a digitally enabled primary care system capable of real-time data capture, analysis, and evidence-based decision-making.

This initiative proposes a targeted digital transformation package that directly aligns with the Aboitiz Foundation’s pillars of Future Leaders, Jobs, and Climate Action.

Some of the key objectives include the upgrade of digital infrastructure for school YAKAP use to meet current and future EHR requirements; upskilling of primary care workers through the Family & Community Medicine Residency Training Program in upgraded digital infrastructure; and establishing a sustainable, continuously updated learning environment through a dedicated LMS maintained by the Family and Community Medicine Residency Training Program of the Navotas City Hospital.

Aboitiz Foundation and AboitizPower donated high-specification laptops (Lenovo 13th Gen, Intel 5) to meet minimum EHR performance standards and enable real-time data processing; a large-screen smart TV to support interactive, team-based training and system demonstrations for Family and Community Medicine Residency Training Program.

The group also provided Premium Learning Management System (LMS) to drive change management, support resident training, strengthen primary care capacity, and enable asynchronous learning for health workers.

“By addressing both infrastructure and human capital, this project bridges the gap between UHC policy and frontline practice—ensuring that digital tools translate into better data, better decisions, and better health outcomes for communities,” Coronel said.