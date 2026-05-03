Aboitiz Foundation expands jobs program

Aboitiz Foundation has taken a significant step in expanding its flagship jobs initiative, Elevate AIDA Plus, with the signing of a memorandum of agreement with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) IV-A and the Jacobo Z. Gonzales Memorial School of Arts and Trades (JZGMSAT).

Elevate AIDA Plus builds on the earlier Elevate AIDA program by scaling up its reach and introducing new digital courses such as virtual assistance, data analysis, and digital illustration. The initiative also brings in additional partners, including TESDA and private training institutions, while widening access to beneficiaries of all genders.