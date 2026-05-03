Aboitiz Foundation expands jobs program

Aboitiz Foundation has taken a significant step in expanding its flagship jobs initiative, Elevate AIDA Plus, with the signing of a memorandum of agreement with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) IV-A and the Jacobo Z. Gonzales Memorial School of Arts and Trades (JZGMSAT).
Elevate AIDA Plus builds on the earlier Elevate AIDA program by scaling up its reach and introducing new digital courses such as virtual assistance, data analysis, and digital illustration. The initiative also brings in additional partners, including TESDA and private training institutions, while widening access to beneficiaries of all genders.
Under the partnership, at least 500 scholars will undergo Virtual Assistance (VA) training designed to bridge the gap between skills development and employment. In addition, Aboitiz Foundation and JZGMSAT are finalizing a Cloud Accounting training course to be offered in the coming months.
Participants who complete the program will earn a TESDA National Certificate Level III (NC III), strengthening their credentials for remote and digital work. Graduates will be directly connected to job opportunities through Cyberbacker, a global VA services firm.
The collaboration was formalized with key partners, including TESDA IV-A regional director Engr. Jovencio Ferrer, TESDA Laguna provincial director Dr. Zoraida Amper and JZGMSAT representative Angelica Gonzales.
“Elevate AIDA Plus is about creating real opportunities for Filipinos by connecting skills training directly to employment,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation. “Through partnerships like this, we can scale our impact and help more communities access sustainable jobs in the digital economy.”
The initiative supports Aboitiz Foundation’s broader goal of helping enable 300,000 jobs as part of its contribution to national efforts to expand employment opportunities for Filipinos. By focusing on digital skills and direct employment pathways, Elevate AIDA Plus aims to play a key role in building a more inclusive and future-ready workforce.
The partnership aims to strengthen the skills-to-employment pathway in the region by aligning training with industry needs and providing clearer access to job opportunities. Similar collaborations are also being explored in other areas across the country, such as the National Capital Region, Region VII and Region XI.
Through Elevate AIDA Plus, Aboitiz Foundation continues to support inclusive growth by equipping Filipinos with future-ready skills and creating more accessible livelihood opportunities.