Warriors sizzle, gain share of top spot

Gensan turned hot in the third quarter and torched Negros, 102-74, to share top spot in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season on Friday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.
Ahead by five at the break, the Warriors banked on Nelo Santos, Adi Santos and Hesed Gabo to pull away, 74-51, and extend their winning streak to eight in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Gensan caught up with Caloocan Batang Kankaloo and widened its gap from Quezon Province (5-0) in the chase for playoff spots.
The 6-foot-1 Nelo Santos, a prized find from the University of Makati, pumped in 9 of his 12 points, while Adi Santos and Gabo notched six each of their 14 points as the Warriors outscored the Hacienderos, 34-16, in that pivotal third.
Gabo also posted nine assists, three rebounds and two steals to be named the Sportsplus Best Player over Adi Santos, with five rebounds, and Nelo Santos, with seven rebounds and two assists.
Other Warriors who delivered were Val Acuna and JM Versoza, with 11 points and five rebounds each, Marwin Dionisio, with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Joshua Fontanilla, with nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.