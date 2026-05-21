Warriors sizzle, gain share of top spot

Gensan turned hot in the third quarter and torched Negros, 102-74, to share top spot in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season on Friday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

Ahead by five at the break, the Warriors banked on Nelo Santos, Adi Santos and Hesed Gabo to pull away, 74-51, and extend their winning streak to eight in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Gensan caught up with Caloocan Batang Kankaloo and widened its gap from Quezon Province (5-0) in the chase for playoff spots.