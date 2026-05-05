Warriors gain share of top spot

Hesed Gabo posted the tournament’s first triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and added two steals to earn the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Mark Cruz, who topscored with 23, 19 in the fourth quarter, plus two rebounds and two assists.

Fontanilla finished with 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals, followed by Eloie Tan with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, JM Versoza with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Anton Eusebio with 10 points and five rebounds.

Iloilo, which absorbed its fourth loss in five starts, drew 15 points from Levi Hernandez, 13 from Jasper Longalong, and 10 from Art Aquino.

Meanwhile, Mark Parks opened the floodgate as the Pasay Voyagers dumped the Imus Yangkee, 109-70, in the nightcap.

The 6-foot-5 Parks, son of the late legendary import Bobby and younger brother of Bobby Ray, the reigning Japan B. League Asian Best Import, sparked a 21-point opening barrage by the Voyagers that led to their third win in five outings.

Parks, former star of the National University Bulldogs, wound up with 21 points and two assists in just 13 minutes and 50 seconds of play to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player award.