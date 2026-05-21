Viral cop arraigned for lesser charges

A Pasig City prosecutor has dismissed frustrated murder and malicious mischief charges against Staff Sgt. Erwin Lagua, the police officer featured in a viral road crash video, allowing him to be released from custody Thursday.

Lagua will instead be arraigned Friday on a lesser charge of slight physical injury, according to Atty. Ariel Inton, founder and president of the Lawyers for Commuters’ Safety and Protection, which provided free legal assistance to the officer.