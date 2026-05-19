Napolcom-backed murder raps vs cop dismissed

The Pasig City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed frustrated murder and malicious mischief complaints against a police officer involved in a viral road altercation last week along the C-5 Road.
In an order dated 15 May, Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Jasmin Pararuan instead recommended the lesser offense of slight physical injuries against Staff Sgt. Erwin Lagua, allowing his release from custody after posting a P3,000 bail.
Attorney Ariel Inton, founder and president of the Lawyers for Commuters’ Safety and Protection (LSCP), confirmed the dismissal Tuesday.
Inton said Pararuan rejected the frustrated murder charges after analyzing unedited footage that revealed a different context leading up to the crash.
A clip of the incident had garnered thousands of social media views, showing Lagua intentionally pushing a civilian motorcyclist, Vincent Cayanes, causing him to fall onto the busy highway.
The footage prompted National Police Commission (Napolcom) vice chairperson Ralph Calinisan to hold a press briefing where he publicly rebuked Quezon City Police District (QCPD) investigators for initially filing a minor charge.
Calinisan pressured authorities to upgrade the case to frustrated murder.
However, Inton said the unedited video showed Cayanes provoking and chasing the policeman across several lanes while the officer attempted to avoid trouble.
“The complainant knew he was chasing a uniformed officer, but it looks like the rider was after video content, because he immediately said, ‘You’re on video,’” Inton said.
He added that his group is prepared to represent Lagua on the remaining charge and is considering countercharges against Cayanes.
Calinisan’s handling of the case drew sharp criticism from both Inton, who accused the commissioner of “over-acting,” and retired Philippine National Police chief Nicolas Torre III, who currently serves as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager.
Torre accused Calinisan of subjecting the policeman to a “trial by publicity” and pressuring ground investigators before formal proceedings were completed.