Napolcom-backed murder raps vs cop dismissed

Calinisan pressured authorities to upgrade the case to frustrated murder.

However, Inton said the unedited video showed Cayanes provoking and chasing the policeman across several lanes while the officer attempted to avoid trouble.

“The complainant knew he was chasing a uniformed officer, but it looks like the rider was after video content, because he immediately said, ‘You’re on video,’” Inton said.

He added that his group is prepared to represent Lagua on the remaining charge and is considering countercharges against Cayanes.

Calinisan’s handling of the case drew sharp criticism from both Inton, who accused the commissioner of “over-acting,” and retired Philippine National Police chief Nicolas Torre III, who currently serves as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager.

Torre accused Calinisan of subjecting the policeman to a “trial by publicity” and pressuring ground investigators before formal proceedings were completed.