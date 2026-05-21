Vintage Django rules U.S. tourney

The legend of Francisco “Django” Bustamante continues to grow as he won the 2026 Buffalo’s Pro Classic 1 Ball One Pocket Division in Jefferson, Louisiana last Wednesday.

Bustamante, 62, showed his class and experience as he prevailed over hometown bet Evan Lunda in the final, 4-0, to emerge victorious with a total pot money of $3,700 — or roughly P228,025.

But Bustamante’s path to the title was filled with challenges, especially with stars like Fedor Gorst, Sky Woodward, Billy Thorpe and Corey Deuel and fellow Filipinos Roland Garcia and Roberto Gomez in the star-studded field.