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Ignacio conquers TAOM Arena Open

JEFFREY Ignacio makes his presence felt as he emerged victorious in the TAOM Arena Open in Kuala Lumpur.
JEFFREY Ignacio makes his presence felt as he emerged victorious in the TAOM Arena Open in Kuala Lumpur.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of WNT
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Jeffrey Ignacio pulled of a 13-1 win over Sean Mark Malayan in an all-Filipino finale to claim his first World Nine-ball Tour (WNT) title after ruling the TAOM Arena Open over the weekend in Kuala Lumpur.

The 33-year-old Filipino cue artist displayed his dominance to take home a pot money worth $10,000 — or roughly P616,720 — after conquering the 168-man tournament organized by Matchroom Pool.

JEFFREY Ignacio makes his presence felt as he emerged victorious in the TAOM Arena Open in Kuala Lumpur.
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He was impressive early, beating fellow Filipino John Vincent Vicedo, 9-3, in the Round of 32.

Then, he defeated Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, 10-6, in the Last 16 before overpowering Ponco Klinton Manurung of Indonesia, 10-3, in the quarterfinals.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ignacio, the 2024 Indonesia International Open champion, also eliminated Liu Ri Teng of Chinese Taipei, 11-7, to arrange a championship showdown with Malayan.

Despite falling short in the final, Malayan still pocketed $4,500 or around P277,000.

“Thank God for guiding me throughout this tournament. I already felt something special after surviving that hill-hill match against my fellow Filipino player. I am also grateful to my sponsors who continue to support me without hesitation,” Ignacio said.

“We are fortunate once again to secure a championship. To my opponent in the final, Sean Mark Malayan, you played exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Congratulations, brother.”

Meanwhile, world champion Carlo Biado bombed out in the Round of 32 following a 7-9 loss to Filipino cue artist Paolo Galito.

Jeffrey de Luna also made an exit in the quarterfinals after a 6-10 defeat to Malayan. He, however, pocketed a prize money of around P68,000.

Also suffering a quarterfinal exit was James Aranas, who absorbed a 5-10 loss to Liu.

TAOM Arena Open Kuala Lumpur pool tournament
Jeffrey Ignacio WNT title 2026
Sean Mark Malayan vs Jeffrey Ignacio final
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