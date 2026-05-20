Ignacio conquers TAOM Arena Open

He was impressive early, beating fellow Filipino John Vincent Vicedo, 9-3, in the Round of 32.

Then, he defeated Lo Ho Sum of Hong Kong, 10-6, in the Last 16 before overpowering Ponco Klinton Manurung of Indonesia, 10-3, in the quarterfinals.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ignacio, the 2024 Indonesia International Open champion, also eliminated Liu Ri Teng of Chinese Taipei, 11-7, to arrange a championship showdown with Malayan.

Despite falling short in the final, Malayan still pocketed $4,500 or around P277,000.

“Thank God for guiding me throughout this tournament. I already felt something special after surviving that hill-hill match against my fellow Filipino player. I am also grateful to my sponsors who continue to support me without hesitation,” Ignacio said.

“We are fortunate once again to secure a championship. To my opponent in the final, Sean Mark Malayan, you played exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Congratulations, brother.”

Meanwhile, world champion Carlo Biado bombed out in the Round of 32 following a 7-9 loss to Filipino cue artist Paolo Galito.

Jeffrey de Luna also made an exit in the quarterfinals after a 6-10 defeat to Malayan. He, however, pocketed a prize money of around P68,000.

Also suffering a quarterfinal exit was James Aranas, who absorbed a 5-10 loss to Liu.