The queen returns

She then dominated the back nine, hitting back-to-back birdies from No. 10 to build an eight-shot lead following a Singson bogey on the 11th. A bogey on No. 13 hardly threatened her position, and Constantino birdied the 17th for the third day in a row to seal a six-stroke win. Her 10-under 206 total worth P130,000.

She cruised through the final round completely unbothered by the leaderboard, a testament to her laser-sharp self-focus. By blocking out the noise and anchoring her mind to her own game, she turned what could have been a high-stress finale into pressure-free victory.

“It’s nice that I got to enjoy the last round without any pressure. I was only focusing on myself and didn’t even notice how the other players were doing. My entire focus was simply on how I wanted to play and how I wanted to finish my round,” Constantino said.

Singson missed several opportunities but closed out with back-to-back birdies for a 70 and a 212 and received P85,000, while Tiffany Lee carded a 71 to finish third at 215 and took home P72,000.

Reigning OOM champion Sarah Ababa charged back with a 68 to snatch fourth place at 216 while Yvon Bisera wound up with a 73 for joint fifth at 217 with Seoyun Kim, who faltered with a 74.

Junior golfer Mona Sarines clinched the low amateur honors with a 225 after a third straight 75.

Constantino credited her resurgence to a rigorous combination of hard work, patience and a complete overhaul of her psychological approach to the game.

“I think my mindset has changed a lot, and it’s something I’ve been working on heavily. Mentally, things are going so much better compared to where I was in 2024, and that is truly the biggest bonus I could ever ask for.”