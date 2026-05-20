Harmie closes in on ending title drought

Constantino’s second round may have lacked the fireworks of her opening 66, but it was a lesson in survival. Tuesday’s favorable conditions gave way to scorching heat and swirling winds that made club selection tricky and punished even the slightest errors.

“It’s a lot harder today — it’s windier and hotter,” said Constantino after grinding out a 36-36 card. She offset two bogeys with two crucial birdies to stay on top at 138.

“It hasn’t been like this for me the past year,” she added, reflecting on a challenging stretch after her dominant 2024 season. “So, I’m just going to go out and enjoy my round tomorrow.”

While Constantino held steady, her closest challengers faltered under the demanding conditions.

Singson, who opened with a flawless 68, struggled on the back nine as gusty winds triggered a three-bogey slide from No. 12. She settled for a 74 and dropped to 142.

Seoyun Kim carded an even-par 72 to move into solo third at 143, still chasing a breakthrough LPGT win.

Yvon Bisera slipped with a 74 after a first-round 70, falling into a tie for fourth at 144 with Tiffany Lee, who posted a second straight 72.

Chihiro Ikeda shot a 71 to take sixth at 146, while Kayla Nocum and Gretchen Villacencio matched 75s for a share of seventh at 147.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa continued to struggle, finishing with a 74 for 148, while Martina Miñoza (72) and Pamela Mariano (73) shared 10th at 149.

For Constantino, the tournament marks a potential return to form after a dominant 2024 campaign that saw her capture four titles, including this event, and the Order of Merit crown. Her game dipped last season, but she responded by going back to basics.

“It’s all about hard work and practice,” she said. “I’ve been sharpening my short game for quite some time.”

That improved short game proved crucial in taming Caliraya’s punishing conditions. Still, with one round left and the course capable of shifting momentum in an instant, Constantino knows the job isn’t done.

Rather than overthink strategy, she’s keeping it simple — embrace the moment and play her game.