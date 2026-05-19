Constantino shoots 6-under 66

A stellar backside 31 at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club, featuring a stirring three-birdie finish, ignited Constantino’s chase for redemption. An eagle on No. 4 and a birdie on the sixth more than compensated for her two bogeys at the front, propelling her into the lead.

“I hit the ball really well and played smart, hitting it to the right spots. I just happened to catch my 3-wood perfectly, setting up a 10-footer for eagle at the par-5 No. 4,” she reflected on her round, which began with back-to-back birdies from No. 10.

While she dropped a stroke on No. 13, her resilience shone through as she tallied four birdies in the next five holes, including three straight to close her back nine. Despite a bogey on the first hole, she quickly bounced back with that eagle and a birdie. Though she could have padded her lead, a miscue on the eighth hole kept her at a 35-31 round under the lift, clean and place rule.

It was indeed a much-needed resurgence for Constantino after a challenging 2025 season. In 2024, she dominated the circuit with four victories en route to winning the Order of Merit title, but a series of poor finishes had dampened her momentum.

With an inspiring tied-for-fourth finish at the Lakewood Championship last March, she remained determined to reclaim her glory.

“I need to stick to my game plan and keep things simple: hit the fairways, hit the greens, and make the putts,” said Constantino, who moved 36 holes away from adding another LPGT title to her collection.

But trailing closely behind is the equally hungry Singson, who highlighted her otherwise routine round with four consecutive birdies from No. 4.