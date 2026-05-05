DPWH chief flags ‘problematic’ bridges nationwide

“Money is being sent elsewhere instead of being used to properly maintain our bridges,” Dizon said. “It has not been funded correctly this past year, so that needs to change in the upcoming 2027 budget. We have already requested sufficient funds for proper maintenance.”

The secretary addressed the issue following the recent collapse of a bridge in Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur.

Dizon explained that a 50-ton truck attempted to cross the structure, which had a maximum capacity of only 30 tons. He clarified that the collapsed structure was a temporary bridge being used while the permanent one underwent repairs.

He also stressed that stricter monitoring of vehicle weights is necessary to prevent further infrastructure damage and called on Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to assist in enforcement.