Hundreds of bridges ‘problematic’ — Dizon

"Kung saan-saan dinadala ang pera sa pagmentain nang tama sa mga tulay natin. Nitong nakaraang taon ay hindi napopondohan nang tama, so kailangan na mabago yan sa paparating na 2027 budget, at humingi na po tayo ng pondong sapat para mamentain nang sapat."

The issue came to light after a bridge in Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur collapsed. Dizon explained that the collapse was caused by an overloaded 50-ton truck passing over the bridge, which only has a 30-ton capacity. He clarified that the structure is a temporary bridge, while the permanent one is still under repair.

Dizon also said vehicle loads should be more strictly monitored, as overloading has damaged many roads.

"Kailangan po talaga humingi ng tulong kay Sec. Jonvic Remulla at kay Chief PNP Nartatez para yung ating highway patrol talagang mag-enforce ng tama at mag-enforce strictly dito sa overloading kailangan talaga tibayan na ang ating mga kalye."

Dizon also said that heavy vehicles can pass the San Juanico Bridge, but it will be restored to its original capacity by the end of the year, as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.