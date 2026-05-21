Ji Yaozhong, of Yangxian County in northwestern Shaanxi province, was transporting 4,000 kilos of apples to Xianfeng County in Hubei province on 2 May when he suffered a mild stroke while driving, according to the Hubei Daily, as cited by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

As his right arm went numb and his speech became slurred, Ji managed to drive his truck to the Xianfeng County Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, where doctors saved his life.

Doctors later told Ji’s wife, Liang Lili, that he would require long-term rehabilitation. Returning home meant abandoning both the truck and its cargo of apples.