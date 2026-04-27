Farmers revive ‘binnadang’ tradition

These efforts are being coordinated through a collaborative network involving the Department of Agriculture, local government units, the police and local cooperatives.

The practice of sending highland produce to the lowlands in times of distress has a long history in the region. Following the 1990 earthquake and the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, farmers from Benguet and Baguio City organized “Oplan Sayote,” transporting tons of cabbage, potatoes and chayote to evacuation centers in Central Luzon despite their own damaged infrastructure.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Cordillera farmers faced lockdowns and oversupply. Rather than letting perishable goods waste away, they donated unsold produce to local government units for distribution to locked-down villages in the National Capital Region.

The League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post frequently spearheads these modern donation drives. Even small-scale farmers, who often grapple with rising fuel costs and crop damage from frost, contribute portions of their harvests as a perceived moral obligation.