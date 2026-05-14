Differently abled

Their friend Xiaoyu, a young woman who lost a hand and was disfigured in a fire, documents their daily routines and work, sharing it online with her 23,000 followers to garner social support for the PWDs.

Long, Han, and Qi rent a small room, help each other to dress, and divide the cooking and other household responsibilities.

The men, all 20 years old, earn only 20 yuan a day for selling 35 kilograms of garlic and ginger, but they get assistance from Qi’s grandfather’s pension, a monthly government disability allowance of 400 yuan, and food and supplies from visiting local officials.

The PWDs’ attitude serves to inspire others to overcome their own hardship and believe in their capacity to succeed.