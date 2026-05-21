Russia, China back Cuba

MOSCOW (REUTERS) — Russia said on Thursday that it would provide active support to Cuba despite attempts by the United States to intimidate and tighten the “sanctions noose” around the Communist-run island republic.

The US announced murder charges against former President Raul Castro on Wednesday, a major escalation in Washington’s campaign against Cuba, where Castro’s communists have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.

“We will continue to provide the most active support to the fraternal Cuban people during this extremely difficult period,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters.