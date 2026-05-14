$100-M aid offered to Cuba if it cooperates

The State Department on Wednesday publicly renewed the proposal, which comes after the US piled new sanctions against key parts of Cuba’s state-controlled economy.

“The regime refuses to allow the US to provide this assistance to the Cuban people, who are in desperate need of assistance due to the failures of Cuba’s corrupt regime,” the State Department said.

“The decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer of assistance or deny critical (life)-saving aid and ultimately be accountable to the Cuban people for standing in the way of critical assistance,” it said.

It said that the support would include direct humanitarian assistance from the US and funding for “fast and free” internet access — which presumably would benefit dissidents in the one-party state that restricts media.

The US, the statement said, was working to promote “meaningful reforms” in Cuba.