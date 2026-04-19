Mexico, Spain, Brazil urge dialogue with Cuba

The countries, in a joint statement issued by Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for a “sincere and respectful dialogue” in line with international law.

The purpose of such a dialogue should be to “find a lasting solution to the current situation and to ensure that it is the Cuban people themselves who decide their own future in full freedom,” the statement said.

The appeal came as a summit of leftist leaders is taking place in Barcelona, led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of the biggest critics of the US and Israel’s bombing campaigns in the Middle East.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were among the attendees, who called for efforts to “protect democracy.”

Cuba has been bracing for a possible attack following repeated warnings from Trump that Cuba is “next” after he toppled Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro and went to war against Iran.

Trump has imposed an oil blockade of Cuba, aggravating the impoverished island’s worst economic and energy crisis in decades.