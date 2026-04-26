Lim books final duel vs Olivarez

Meanwhile, second seeds Lim and Olivarez defeated Elvin Geluz and Raymund Goco, 7-6 (5), 6-2, to advance in the doubles final.

They will meet Noel Damian and Gentry Open champion Arthur Craig "Iggy" Pantino, who outlasted Vicente Elberto Anasta and Rolly John Saga, 7-5, 6-4.

The doubles champion will get P80,000 and 1,000 points.

Lim, Olivarez, Alcantara and Pantino are members of the team that won the bronze medal at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.