Lim books final duel vs Olivarez

Top seed Alberto "AJ" Lim Jr. and No. 2 Eric Jed Olivarez Jr. downed separate rivals Saturday to arrange a title showdown in the Philta Men's Open.
Lim had won the first set, 6-2, when No. 8 Ronard Joven quit while Olivarez prevailed over No. 15 Francis Casey Alcantara, 6-1, 6-4, at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Aside from trophy, the champion will receive P350,000 in cash and 1,000 ranking points in the Grand Slam-level event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.
Lim beat Olivarez, 6-3, 7-5, in the Philta Men’s Masters Top 8 final last February. He also won, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4, in their championship duel at the 2025 PCA Open.
Meanwhile, second seeds Lim and Olivarez defeated Elvin Geluz and Raymund Goco, 7-6 (5), 6-2, to advance in the doubles final.
They will meet Noel Damian and Gentry Open champion Arthur Craig "Iggy" Pantino, who outlasted Vicente Elberto Anasta and Rolly John Saga, 7-5, 6-4.
The doubles champion will get P80,000 and 1,000 points.
Lim, Olivarez, Alcantara and Pantino are members of the team that won the bronze medal at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.