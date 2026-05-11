Rondina,Rodriguez top BVR Sipalay Open

In the semifinal, Rondina and Rodriguez outlasted Sunny Villapando and Gen Eslapor in a duel of last year's 33rd Southeast Asian Games gold medalists, 21-15, 11-21, 15-12.

It was a surreal moment for Rondina, who last played in the BVR in the 2021 Santa Ana, Cagayan bubble, with the impressive turnout by the Sipalaynons who watched the two-day competition.

“Beach volleyball in the country is slowly getting popular. We hope that there will be a lot of tournaments like this not only in Sipalay City but in the entire country,” Rondina said.

Rondina is now a six-time BVR On Tour champion, while Rodriguez is a four-time winner.

Epa and Quijote pulled off a reversal in the other semis, rallying from a first set loss to beat Beach Volley Manila 1's Kly Orillaneda and Euri Eslapor, 19-21, 21-16, 15-10.

Villapando and Eslapor salvaged bronze medal at the expense of Orillaneda and Eslapor, 21-15, 21-16.

Alas' Ranran Abdilla and Ronniel Rosales avenged their shock elimination round defeat to Beach Volleyball Manila's Edwin Tolentino and Lerry Francisco, 21-23, 21-18, 15-7, in an entertaining men's final and capture the title.

It was the second BVR on Tour crown for Abdilla and Rosales following up their Nuvali Open conquest last March. Abdilla, who also emerged as champion in Sipalay in 2023, has now won eight BVR on Tour golds.

After yielding the first set, Abdilla and Rosales showed resiliency to extend the match and the Alas duo imposed their will in the third to deny Tolentino and Francisco of scoring a repeat.

In the men's Final Four, Abdilla and Rosales made quick work of NU-DutchBoy's Sky Gemarino and Alex Iraya, 21-16, 21-15.

Tolentino and Francisco dodged the upset axe of UST's Dom Gabito and JM Lagaran, 21-19, 11-21, 16-14, to clinch the other final berth.

Gabito and Lagaran overcame Gemarino and Iraya, 21-18, 27-25, in an all-UAAP duel to secure a podium finish.

In the quarterfinal, Villapando and Eslapor got some sort of revenge as it ended NU 1-DutchBoy's Vilmarie Toos and Honey Grace Cordero's bid for a second straight BVR on Tour gold, 21-17, 17-21, 15-9, in a rematch of Nuvali Open Final.