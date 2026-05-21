Ospital ng Maynila emergency room undergoes repair

The emergency room of the Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center will temporarily close from 24 May to 1 June to undergo critical facility repairs and upgrades, city officials announced Thursday.

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced the closure during his “Talk to the People” broadcast, saying that the local government spent weeks trying to find a way to renovate the emergency room without suspending operations, but officials consistently concluded that doing so would be unsafe.