Makati Med opens urgent care center

Makati Medical Center (MMC) formally unveiled its new Urgent Care Center on Thursday, a facility designed to provide immediate walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening conditions and reduce wait times in the main emergency department.

Located on the ground floor of Tower 1 along the MakatiMed driveway, the center began pilot operations in April. It currently operates 12 hours a day, staffed by a consultant, a training resident, an emergency medicine specialist and two nurses.