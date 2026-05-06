Makati Medical Center opens Urgent Care Center

Since its opening, the center has already accommodated individuals suffering from animal bites, fever, coughs and colds.

In comparison to emergency rooms

Upon its planning that can be traced back two years ago, Flores said that their reason is rooted from the patients’ concerns inside the emergency room.

“So what happened is that most of the medical centers are high-volume emergency departments.We look at a lot of patients, up to 200 patients in one day,” he said.

“Because of that, we are always full, always congested. The real emergencies that we call and the conditions that are not really emergency, less severe, they have to wait for a long time to see them,” he added.

Just outside the facility, the comparison of the cases under urgent care and emergency are posted, for individuals to distinguish whether they would go if they have any health problems.

Listed under urgent but stable conditions are cases of minor trauma without deformity, back pain, stable fever, bites, eye irritation, sore throat and skin rashes.

On the other hand, flu-like symptoms, painful urination, ear pain or discharge and medication administration are also welcomed in the UCC.

The center is also open for minor procedures or follow-ups such as suture removal, medication refill and similar short-duration stable needs.

Asked about the possibilities of the center operating for 24 hours, Flores expressed that they are still observing the operations as their current census for a 12-hour operation is around 28-30 patients.