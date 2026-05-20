SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

Boardroom exit: Leyte tycoon

Boardroom exit: Leyte tycoon
Published on

Leyte-based construction and manufacturing tycoon Francis Lloyd T. Chua has stepped down from the Board of Directors of listed engineering and infrastructure firm EEI Corp.

In a regulatory filing released Wednesday, the Yuchengco-led EEI said its board acknowledged Chua’s resignation during a meeting held Tuesday. The company said the resignation took effect immediately upon receipt of his notice.

Boardroom exit: Leyte tycoon
Boardroom exit: Leyte tycoon bows out of EEI

Chua, in his resignation letter, said he was leaving the board to “focus more on personal endeavors.”

No elaboration

The company did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the resignation and did not announce any immediate replacement for the outgoing director.

The disclosure, filed in compliance with Philippine Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission reporting rules, offered little additional detail beyond the formal acknowledgment of Chua’s departure.

Chua is an engineer and businessman who chairs Industry Holdings and Development Corp., a diversified group with interests spanning manufacturing, logistics, real estate, energy and construction-related industries.

EEI Corp board resignation
Francis Lloyd Chua
Philippine infrastructure company news
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph