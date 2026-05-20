Boardroom exit: Leyte tycoon bows out of EEI

Chua, in his resignation letter, said he was leaving the board to “focus more on personal endeavors.”

The company did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the resignation and did not announce any immediate replacement for the outgoing director.

The disclosure, filed in compliance with Philippine Stock Exchange and Securities and Exchange Commission reporting rules, offered little additional detail beyond the formal acknowledgment of Chua’s departure.

Chua is an engineer and businessman who chairs Industry Holdings and Development Corp., a diversified group with interests spanning manufacturing, logistics, real estate, energy, and construction-related industries.